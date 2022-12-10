China's Smart Dragon-3 rocket lifts 14 satellites in maiden flight
A Smart Dragon-3 rocket carrying 14 satellites blasts off in the Yellow Sea Dec. 9, 2022. (Photo by Guo Houze/Xinhua)
YANTAI, Shandong, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- China launched a Smart Dragon-3 rocket at the Yellow Sea on Friday, placing 14 satellites into planned orbit.
The commercial rocket blasted off at 2:35 p.m. (Beijing Time). The Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center conducted the offshore launch mission.
It was the maiden flight of the Smart Dragon-3 rocket.
A Smart Dragon-3 rocket carrying 14 satellites blasts off in the Yellow Sea Dec. 9, 2022. (Photo by Guo Houze/Xinhua)
A Smart Dragon-3 rocket carrying 14 satellites blasts off in the Yellow Sea Dec. 9, 2022. (Photo by Guo Houze/Xinhua)
A Smart Dragon-3 rocket carrying 14 satellites blasts off in the Yellow Sea Dec. 9, 2022. (Photo by Guo Houze/Xinhua)
A Smart Dragon-3 rocket carrying 14 satellites blasts off in the Yellow Sea Dec. 9, 2022. (Photo by Guo Houze/Xinhua)
A Smart Dragon-3 rocket carrying 14 satellites blasts off in the Yellow Sea Dec. 9, 2022. (Photo by Guo Houze/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.