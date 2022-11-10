Airshow China displays manned rocket for moon landing

Xinhua) 14:50, November 10, 2022

This photo taken on Nov. 8, 2022 shows the venue of the 14th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

GUANGZHOU, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- Space-savvy audiences at this year's Airshow China can catch a glimpse of the model of the country's next-generation manned rocket for a moon landing.

With a takeoff weight of 2,100 tonnes, the new launch vehicle is 90 meters long. It has a lunar-transfer-orbit capacity of 27 tonnes and a near-Earth orbit capacity of 70 tonnes.

The rocket to carry taikonauts is expected to make its maiden flight in 2027, said Zhao Xinguo, an official at the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology, at the ongoing 14th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in the port city of Zhuhai, Guangdong Province.

Apart from the manned rocket, the airshow also displays a model of a new heavy-lift rocket with greater carrying capacities. According to Zhao, it is capable of sending a payload of 50 tonnes to the Earth-moon transfer orbit, 35 tonnes to the Mars transfer orbit, and 150 tonnes to the near-Earth orbit.

The rocket is under development and scheduled to be launched around 2030, Zhao added.

