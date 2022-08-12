Chinese commercial carrier rocket Smart Dragon-3 completes ground tests

Xinhua) 08:55, August 12, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's new carrier rocket Smart Dragon-3 (SD-3), designed for commercial use, has completed large-scale ground tests, its developer said on Thursday.

The rocket was developed by the China Rocket Co. Ltd., which is affiliated with the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALVT). It is a four-stage solid-propellant carrier rocket.

The rocket is the largest of the SD series and is capable of launching up to 20 satellites. It is cost-effective and highly adaptable.

The rocket has successfully passed the fairing tests and has entered its maiden flight test phase. The reliability of the design and quality of its fairing has been fully verified, according to CALVT.

