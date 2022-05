Long March 5B carrier rocket arrives at Hainan launch center

Ecns.cn) 10:48, May 30, 2022

The Long March 5B carrier rocket is transported to the Wenchang Space Launch Center, south China's Hainan Province, May 29, 2022. (Photo: China News Servie/Luo Yunfei)

The rocket, along with the Wentian (or Quest for the Heavens) lab which was already transported to Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site, will be assembled and tested at the launch site. The launch of Wentian has been scheduled to take place in July.

