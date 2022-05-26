Debris from Chinese rocket reenters atmosphere, mostly burning up

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Debris from the last stage of the Long March-7 Y5 carrier rocket reentered the atmosphere at 5:34 p.m. on Wednesday (Beijing Time), the China Manned Space Agency said.

The vast majority of the device burned up during reentry and the debris fell into the sea, with the center of the landing area at a latitude of 37.5 degrees north and a longitude of 24.2 degrees east, according to an agency statement.

The Long March-7 Y5 rocket, carrying the cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-4, lifted off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern island province of Hainan on May 10. Tianzhou-4 is carrying three categories of supplies: six months of living supplies for the upcoming Shenzhou-14 mission's three taikonauts, spare parts for space station maintenance, and space research equipment.

