NASA prepares Artemis I rocket for final major test

Xinhua) 08:13, March 22, 2022

LOS ANGELES, March 21 (Xinhua) -- NASA engineers and technicians are preparing the Artemis I rocket for its final major test following its arrival at the launch pad for the first time, according to the agency.

The Artemis I Moon rocket - NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) with the Orion spacecraft atop it - has arrived at the launch pad for the first time on Friday, after a nearly 11-hour journey from the Vehicle Assembly Building at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

In the coming days, engineers and technicians will prepare the Artemis I rocket for its final major test - the wet dress rehearsal. The approximately two-day test will demonstrate the team's ability to load cryogenic propellants into the rocket, conduct a launch countdown, and practice safely removing propellants at the launch pad, according to NASA.

After the rehearsal, NASA will review data from the test before setting a specific target launch date for the Artemis I launch.

With Artemis, NASA plans to land the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon and establish long-term exploration in preparation for missions to Mars.

