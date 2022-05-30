Rocket for China's Wentian lab module arrives at launch site

Xinhua) 09:12, May 30, 2022

WENCHANG, Hainan, May 29 (Xinhua) -- China's Long March-5B Y3 rocket, which will launch lab module Wentian for the country's space station, arrived on Sunday at the launch site in the southern island province of Hainan.

The rocket, along with the Wentian lab module already transported to the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site, will be assembled and tested at the launch site, announced the China Manned Space Agency.

All the systems involved in the mission at the launch site are undergoing orderly preparations, said the agency.

