China's Lijian-1 rocket launches 6 new satellites

Ecns.cn) 14:26, July 27, 2022

A Lijian-1 carrier rocket, carrying six new satellites, blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, July 27, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Ge Lixin)

The Lijian-1 solid-propellant rocket was independently developed by the Chinese Academy of Sciences. The mission marked the first flight of Lijian-1.

