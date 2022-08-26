Languages

Archive

Friday, August 26, 2022

Home>>

Landspace is going for reusable

(People's Daily App) 14:38, August 26, 2022

China's Landspace rocket company conducted a reignition test on its 80-ton-thrust TQ-12A methalox engine, marking the engine's reusablity.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)

Photos

Related Stories