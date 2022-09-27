China launches three new satellites into space

(People's Daily App) 14:41, September 27, 2022

China on Tuesday launched a Long March-6 rocket carrying three satellites into space.

The rocket blasted off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in the northern province of Shanxi and sent the Shiyan-16A, Shiyan-16B and Shiyan-17 satellites into the preset orbit.

Shiyan means "experiment" in Chinese. The Shiyan satellite trio will provide data for land survey, urban planning, and disaster prevention and mitigation.

(With input from Xinhua)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)