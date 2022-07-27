Home>>
China launches six new satellites
(Xinhua) 13:43, July 27, 2022
JIUQUAN, July 27 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday sent six new satellites into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.
The satellites, including a new space technology test satellite and a test satellite for probing atmospheric density, were launched by a Lijian-1 carrier rocket at 12:12 p.m. Beijing Time and entered the orbit successfully.
The Lijian-1 solid-propellant rocket was independently developed by the Chinese Academy of Sciences. The mission marked the first flight of Lijian-1.
