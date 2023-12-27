Home>>
Chinese peacekeepers to MINUSMA accomplish mission
(People's Daily App) 16:19, December 27, 2023
After completing the over-one-year peacekeeping mission, the second batch of the 10th Chinese Peacekeeping Troops to United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) returned to China on December 24. According to the UN resolution, the UN peacekeeping forces in Mali started the planned withdrawal from July 1. By now, the Chinese peacekeeping troops have ended the deployment and terminated the 10-year peacekeeping mission as well.
(Video source: CMG; Edited by Li Zhuoman)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
