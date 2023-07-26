Chinese peacekeepers to DR Congo awarded UN Peace Medal

BUKAVU, DR Congo, July 25 (Xinhua) -- The 26th Chinese Peacekeeping Contingent to the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) was awarded the UN Peace Medal on Tuesday.

The awarding ceremony was held at the camp of the engineering company of the Chinese contingent on the outskirts of Bukavu, the capital of the eastern province of South Kivu.

The Chinese peacekeepers have perfectly embodied the tradition of dedication and professionalism of their predecessors, said Muhammad Waqar Najeeb, acting commander of the Southern Sector of MONUSCO.

He pointed out that since the first group of Chinese peacekeepers was deployed to the DRC in April 2003, they have made contributions by accomplishing countless missions essential to local peace and development. The commander cited, in particular, a temporary bridge spanning the Luzira River in the province's flood-hit Kalehe territory, recently completed by the engineering company, as well as the Level-II Hospital, run by the medical company.

Langjie Ciren, commander of the Chinese engineering company, said receiving the UN Peace Medal is the most glorious, sacred and unforgettable moment for every peacekeeper.

Since their deployment in September 2022, the Chinese peacekeepers have fulfilled the mission of maintaining peace in the eastern DRC. The engineering company has organized 26 engineering surveys and completed 32 projects with high standards. The medical company received a total of 736 patients and performed 79 surgical operations, providing medical support for more than 4,000 MONUSCO members in Bukavu.

