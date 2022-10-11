Chinese peacekeepers make solid contributions to stability, development in South Sudan

CGTN) 10:15, October 11, 2022

The engineering unit of the 12th batch of the Chinese peacekeeping force to South Sudan, completed arduous and intensive construction missions, making a solid contribution to the local stability and development.

The peacekeepers built an emergency apron and security facilities outside the airport in Aweil, the capital of Northern Bahr el Ghazal, a pivotal region for the UN to promote peace in the landlocked East African country.

