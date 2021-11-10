Chinese peacekeepers organize blood donation campaign in Lebanon

Xinhua) 08:55, November 10, 2021

BEIRUT, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- The medical unit of the Chinese peacekeeping forces in Lebanon organized a two-day blood donation campaign for the residents living in south of the Litani River in southern Lebanon, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said on Tuesday.

The blood donation campaign was carried out at the Chinese field hospital in Ibl al-Saqi in southern Lebanon, through coordination among the Chinese medical teams, Lebanese Red Cross, and the Spanish battalion operating within the UNIFIL, the UNIFIL's press office said.

It said that about 100 personnel from different battalions participated in the campaign.

The campaign aimed to improve the health care system and health centers in the area, in addition to securing necessary materials for surgeries in emergency cases, it added.

The Chinese field hospital was established in the Marjeyoun district to provide medical services to UNIFIL soldiers and Lebanese civilians.

