China ready to assist Lebanon with energy projects: ambassador

Xinhua) 08:25, November 02, 2021

BEIRUT, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon Qian Minjian said on Monday that China is ready to encourage its companies to participate in energy projects in Lebanon amid shortage of power supply in the country, according to a statement by the Chinese Embassy in Lebanon.

The ambassador's remarks came during his meeting with Lebanese Energy Minister Walid Fayad to discuss the potential of cooperation between the two countries.

Qian praised the traditional friendship and mutual support in various fields between China and Lebanon.

For his part, Fayyad thanked China for its long-term support for Lebanon, expressing his hope to advance cooperation in the fields of energy and water.

