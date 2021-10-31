China adopts measures to stabilize energy supply

Xinhua) 15:06, October 31, 2021

Photo taken on Oct. 21, 2021 shows coal stored in the depository at Wenergy Hefei Electric Power Co., Ltd. in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. Thermal power still takes up a large share of China's energy output, accounting for about 70 percent of the country's power generation. To mitigate the recent coal supply crunch, regions across China have adopted a raft of measures to stabilize energy supply and expand coal production capacity. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

