China to prioritize people's basic needs amid power crunch

Xinhua) 09:38, September 30, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 21, 2020 shows ultra-high voltage (UHV) power transmission lines carrying wind power to other places of China, in Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- China will make the public's basic power needs the top priority of its power-supply work, ensuring that households stay safe and warm throughout this winter, according to the country's top economic planner on Wednesday.

China will take comprehensive measures to increase the supply and adjust demand, while ensuring a stable energy supply for this winter and spring, said the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

The country will increase the energy supply from multiple channels, make "mid-and-long term contracts" serve as an anchor in the energy supply, and implement "the orderly use of electricity" measures, the NDRC said.

China will also give full play to the important role of energy reserves and emergency support, rationally manage energy-consumption costs, and effectively control unreasonable energy demand, it added.

The NDRC said that it will strengthen coordination with relevant departments, tilt resources to the country's northeast region, and go all out to guarantee stable energy operations in the region.

