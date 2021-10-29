Interview: China has been firmly fulfilling its commitments of opening-up: Siemens Energy

Xinhua) 09:28, October 29, 2021

Zhao Zuozhi, the global chief strategy officer and head of Asia Pacific new energy business of Siemens Energy, poses in an interview with Xinhua in Berlin, Germany, Oct. 21, 2021. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

BERLIN, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- China has been firmly fulfilling its commitments of opening-up with practical actions and real opening-up initiatives, which have brought strong positive confidence to exhibitors including Siemens Energy, a company executive said in a recent interview with Xinhua.

"CIIE is an important manifestation of China's commitment to expand its opening-up," said Zhao Zuozhi, the global chief strategy officer and head of Asia Pacific new energy business of Siemens Energy.

Zhao told Xinhua that the China International Import Expo (CIIE) is a very good window, providing an interactive platform for exhibitors. Siemens Energy is about to sign contracts with a number of partners during the expo and looking forward to meeting more partners and committed to construct low-carbon energy solutions.

The fourth expo is to be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10 this year.

Siemens Energy will exhibit at the CIIE this year under the theme of "Let's Energize Society," and will bring four major exhibits for the first time in China to showcase the complete energy industry value chain, as well as its innovative portfolio and achievements in areas such as green hydrogen, high-voltage switchgear with zero global-warming potential and offshore wind power.

According to Zhao, Siemens Energy has been an independent exhibitor to attend the CIIE for the first time since its global independence last year, and will present its extensive business portfolio in many fields, covering industrial applications, power generation, transmission and new energy.

"With the cutting-edge technologies, Siemens Energy is looking forward to working with Chinese partners to contribute to China's '3060' goals of achieving peak carbon by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060," Zhao said.

In August, Siemens Energy has already completed the registration for the fifth CIIE, and will participate in and make preparations for the "Energy Low Carbon and Environmental Protection Technology Professional Committee" to support the expo to create a more open platform to promote communications and cooperation in the field of low-carbon and environmental protection technologies.

Although exhibiting as an independent operating company for the first time this year, Zhao said that Siemens Energy actually had participated in the three expos from the very beginning before operating independently. Through which it has accumulated rich experience and formed a positive understanding of CIIE. Therefore, Siemens Energy has completed the signing up for the next expo in advance.

In addition, Zhao said that China and Europe will be the two locomotives leading the world in the large-scale industrialization and application of new energies, especially the green hydrogen industry chain.

"China has the main elements that are necessary for the promotion of new energy industry, including market demand, favorable policies, leading enterprises, etc.," Zhao said.

"It is expected that product iterations and costs reduction will happen in China in the future," he added.

