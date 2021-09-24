China to support Lebanon's sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity: ambassador

Lebanon's newly appointed Foreign Affairs Minister Abdallah Bou Habib (L) meets with Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon Qian Minjian in Beirut, Lebanon, on Sept. 23, 2021. Bou Habib praised the Sino-Lebanese relations, and expressed his gratitude for the long-term support provided by China to Lebanon and his aspirations to achieve new developments and cooperation between the two countries in the future. (Chinese embassy in Lebanon/Handout via Xinhua)

BEIRUT, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon Qian Minjian said on Thursday that China will continue to support Lebanon in maintaining its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

"China will also push forward to increase cooperation with Lebanon in a bid to achieve more results," the ambassador was quoted as saying in a statement released by the Chinese embassy in Lebanon.

Qian's remarks came during his meeting with Lebanon's newly appointed Foreign Affairs Minister Abdallah Bou Habib.

The Chinese ambassador said that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Lebanon.

"Relations between the two countries witnessed smooth development over the past 50 years," he said.

Bou Habib praised the Sino-Lebanese relations, and expressed his gratitude for the long-term support provided by China to Lebanon and his aspirations to achieve new developments and cooperation between the two countries in the future.

