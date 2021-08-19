China welcomes Lebanon's participation in services trade fair: ambassador

Xinhua) 09:49, August 19, 2021

BEIRUT, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- Lebanon's participation in the upcoming 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) will benefit bilateral services trade, Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon Qian Minjian said Tuesday.

"This will allow Lebanese companies to introduce themselves in the Chinese market and promote the growth of services trade between the two sides," the ambassador said.

"We aim at encouraging Chinese companies to strengthen coordination with their Lebanese counterparts and advance practical cooperation," Qian added.

Qian's remarks came during a press conference held at Beirut's Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture to launch an initiative by the Lebanese Chinese Business Association (LCBA).

The initiative supports Lebanese companies' participation in the CIFTIS, which is scheduled for Sept. 2-7 in Beijing.

"China will continue focusing on cooperation, not confrontation, and openness rather than closure, while adhering to mutual benefit and win-win approaches," Qian said.

Meanwhile, Ali El Abdallah, president of the LCBA, said his association's initiative will provide Lebanese businesses with a great opportunity to showcase their products especially as the fair covers such areas as transport, travel, construction, insurance, financial services, telecommunications, cultural and entertainment services and others.

Lebanon's Caretaker Economy Minister Raoul Nehme said that Lebanon and China have various opportunities to boost their economic cooperation, adding more efforts should be made to this end.

Caretaker Industry Minister Imad Hoballah said that Lebanon enjoys a high quality of production in different sectors, adding he is "certain that Lebanese products will find great success in China."

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)