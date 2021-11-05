Chinese field hospital offers medical donation to clinic in southern Lebanon

Xinhua) 08:39, November 05, 2021

BEIRUT, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese field hospital on Thursday provided a medical donation to the Deir Mimas clinic in Lebanon's southern town of Marjeyoun, the Elnashra news website reported.

The aid, which consists of anti-inflammatory medicines, was offered to the clinic in the presence of clinic officials, local activists, and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) peacekeeper officers.

This donation came under the framework of the humanitarian and medical assistance provided by the UNIFIL to the residents in its operation area in southern Lebanon.

