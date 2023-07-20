Chinese peacekeepers commended for unity in UN humanitarian mission

Xinhua) 08:55, July 20, 2023

Bintou Keita, special representative of the United Nations Secretary-General in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and head of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the DR Congo (MONUSCO), communicates with engineers of the engineering contingent of the 26th batch of Chinese peacekeeping mission to the DRC, in the Kalehe territory of the South Kivu province in DRC, July 18, 2023. An inauguration ceremony of a temporary bridge spanning the Luzira River in the Kalehe territory was held here Tuesday. (The engineering contingent of the 26th batch of Chinese peacekeeping mission to the DRC/Handout via Xinhua)

KINSHASA, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Bintou Keita, special representative of the United Nations Secretary-General in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), on Tuesday praised the unity shown by Chinese peacekeepers in carrying out a humanitarian mission in the eastern part of the country.

She made these remarks at the inauguration ceremony of a temporary bridge spanning the Luzira River in the Kalehe territory of the South Kivu province, an area stricken by heavy rains and flooding in May, which caused serious casualties.

The bridge, essential to the delivery of humanitarian aid and the movement of the local population, was built by the engineers of the 26th Chinese contingent, under the order of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the DR Congo (MONUSCO).

While congratulating the achievements of this humanitarian mission, Keita, also head of MONUSCO, praised in particular, the unity shown by the Chinese blue helmets.

"Built by Chinese engineers from MONUSCO, the bridge is an essential and safe passage for thousands of community members, including children," she tweeted after the ceremony, posting a group photo with the Chinese blue helmets taken at the ceremony.

According to the latest data by the Congolese authorities, at least 438 bodies have been found in areas hit by floods caused by heavy rains in the Kalehe territory of South Kivu province. Local authorities also estimate that more than 5,000 people are still missing.

Chinese peacekeepers of the engineering contingent of the 26th batch of Chinese peacekeeping mission to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) conduct construction work in the Kalehe territory of the South Kivu province in DRC, July 5, 2023. An inauguration ceremony of a temporary bridge spanning the Luzira River in the Kalehe territory was held here Tuesday. (The engineering contingent of the 26th batch of Chinese peacekeeping mission to the DRC/Handout via Xinhua)

Chinese peacekeepers of the engineering contingent of the 26th batch of Chinese peacekeeping mission to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) conduct construction work in the Kalehe territory of the South Kivu province in DRC, June 7, 2023. An inauguration ceremony of a temporary bridge spanning the Luzira River in the Kalehe territory was held here Tuesday. (The engineering contingent of the 26th batch of Chinese peacekeeping mission to the DRC/Handout via Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)