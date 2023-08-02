Interview: Chinese peacekeepers contribute greatly to peace, development in DR Congo, says governor

KINSHASA, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese peacekeepers, which have been present in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) for the last 20 years, have helped the Congolese people safeguard peace and development, said Theo Ngwabidje Kasi, governor of the Congolese province of South Kivu.

In April 2003, coordinated by the United Nations, China sent its first contingent of blue helmets, made up of an engineering company and a medical company, to the South Kivu province.

Since then, about 3,000 Chinese peacekeepers have made remarkable contributions to peace in the eastern part of the country, which has "serious security issues," said the governor in a recent interview with Xinhua in Bukavu, the provincial capital.

"We appreciate their contributions," said Kasi, noting that the Chinese peacekeepers "are there for the maintenance of peace" and have reinforced relations between the DRC and China.

In addition, several infrastructure projects and humanitarian missions carried out by the Chinese blue helmets, in particular roads and bridges, have promoted provincial development, he said, stressing that the Chinese peacekeepers are there "for peace and for development."

The Chinese blue helmets stood out with their efforts to promote local development, which is essential to maintaining peace, he further said. "Peace and development must go hand in hand."

The Congolese governor cited as an example a temporary bridge over the Luzira River in the territory of Kalehe, an area devastated by the torrential rains, which was recently built by the engineering company of the 26th Chinese contingent on a humanitarian mission.

At least 438 people were killed and around 5,000 others went missing in areas hit by floods in May in Kalehe. The new bridge is essential to the delivery of humanitarian aid and the movement of the local population.

The bridge showcases the "magic and intelligence" of Chinese peacekeepers, Kasi said.

The DRC and China enjoy time-honored relations and are now engaged in cooperation at national and provincial levels, particularly in the field of infrastructure. "Where the roads go, development follows," the governor said.

He expressed the wish for broader cooperation between the two countries after the recent "historic" state visit of Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi to China, during which multiple agreements were made.

He hoped the agreements "will yield results," and said, "We always cherish our partnership with China."

