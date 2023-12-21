International students from BJTU proud to study in China

(ECNS) -- Last Thursday, a group of international students from Beijing Jiaotong University (BJTU) engaged in a cultural tour in Beijing.

Fifteen students from 11 countries, including Malaysia, Vietnam, Mali, and Kazakhstan visited the Temple of Heaven, the Drum Tower, and Beijing hutongs, where they tasted teas, and drew facial masks to deepen their understanding of Chinese culture.

The Temple of Heaven was wrapped in a “silver blanket” on that snowy day. Immersed in the beauty of the heavy snowfall, the students took out their phones to capture this beautiful moment.

International students from BJTU take photos at the Temple of Heaven scenic spot. (Photo: China News Network/Zhao Li)

Arystan Adil, a student from Kazakhstan, told ECNS that it was his first time visiting the Temple of Heaven.

"The Temple of Heaven is where ancient emperors offered sacrifices and prayed for rain. I am very interested in Chinese history," he said.

Dra Yasin Amara Sekou S, a civil engineering student from Mali, was fascinated by the architectural structure of the Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests.

"The guide told us that the Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests is made of wood, and the entire building doesn't use a single nail,” he said, adding “It reminded me of the mortise and tenon structure I learned in class. I find it very impressive and get the wisdom of ancient Chinese people here.”

After exploring the Temple of Heaven, the next stop was experiencing the art of drama facial mask painting in an old Beijing hutong. They sat around small tables, sketching their own facial masks, each one vivid and lifelike.

Ling Chieng Ying Joyce, a Malaysian student, has been interested in Chinese culture since childhood. "I want to bring back Chinese drama facial mask culture to Malaysia because there are many Chinese Malaysians, and I hope we could continue to inherit Chinese traditional culture," she said.

Vietnamese student Tran Hien Luong receives an interview with ECNS. (Photo: China News Network/Zhao Li)

Vietnamese student Tran Hien Luong shared her experience of studying in China, saying that the country's high growth and social stability left a deep impression on her

“The high-speed trains here make it convenient to go anywhere. In addition, mobile payment is also very convenient,” she said.

"I felt very proud of my decision to study in China," she added.

