Trending in China | The ancient art of palm fiber weaving

(People's Daily App) 16:35, December 13, 2023

The handicraft of palm fiber weaving has a rich history that spans over 1,700 years. Skilled craftsmen utilize scissors and a fine needle to intricately weave palm leaves into a wide array of figures, including birds, dragonflies, grasshoppers and roses. The technique was officially recognized and listed as a national intangible cultural heritage by the State Council in 2011.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)