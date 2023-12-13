Home>>
Trending in China | The ancient art of palm fiber weaving
(People's Daily App) 16:35, December 13, 2023
The handicraft of palm fiber weaving has a rich history that spans over 1,700 years. Skilled craftsmen utilize scissors and a fine needle to intricately weave palm leaves into a wide array of figures, including birds, dragonflies, grasshoppers and roses. The technique was officially recognized and listed as a national intangible cultural heritage by the State Council in 2011.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
