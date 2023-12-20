We Are China

Ancient tombs excavated in Guangzhou

Ecns.cn) 13:23, December 20, 2023

An excavation site of some ancient tombs at a construction site in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 19, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chuhong)

A total of 71 ancient tombs dating back from Han Dynasty (202 BC-25 AD) to the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) were unearthed.

A cultural relic is discovered from an ancient tomb in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 19, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chuhong)

