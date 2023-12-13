Visit of homegrown jets shows national support for HK's aviation industry: John Lee

Xinhua) 20:08, December 13, 2023

HONG KONG, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- The visit of China's homegrown passenger aircraft C919 and ARJ21 to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) is of great significance and shows the country's support for Hong Kong's aviation sector, HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee said on Wednesday.

The two aircraft arrived at the Hong Kong International Airport on Tuesday afternoon. For C919, China's first homegrown large jetliner that has secured over 1,000 orders, it was its maiden flight outside the Chinese mainland.

While addressing a welcome ceremony at the airport Wednesday, Lee said the development of the two aircraft is a milestone in the country's aviation manufacturing industry, signaling the country's leading status in the manufacturing of sea, land and air transportation.

Hong Kong has also participated in certification and evaluation of both aircraft, including aircraft certification and pilot training, contributing to the country's aviation industry, he added.

As a global aviation hub, Hong Kong is making every effort to restore airport capacity after the pandemic, Lee said, adding that an international conference on aviation will be hosted this week in the city.

He said the three-runway system of the Hong Kong International Airport is expected to be completed next year.

The C919 plane is scheduled to perform a fly-past over the scenic Victoria Harbor on Saturday, giving Hong Kong residents on the waterfront a glimpse of the new aircraft.

