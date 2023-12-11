Implementing principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong," opening new chapter in district governance: Liaison office of central gov't in HKSAR

HONG KONG, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Monday extended congratulations to the newly elected District Council councillors.

The HKSAR's Seventh District Council Ordinary Election was successfully held Sunday, with 88 geographical constituency councillors and 176 district committees constituency councillors elected, who will form the new term District Councils of the HKSAR together with the appointed and ex-officio members.

The office said it believes that the new term District Councils will live up to the support of all sectors of society and the expectations of voters, return to the positioning that District Councils are not organs of political power as stipulated in the HKSAR Basic Law, build a bridge of communication between the HKSAR government and the public, and open up the "last mile" for the HKSAR to improve its governance system and enhance its governance capacity and effectiveness.

A spokesperson for the office said this is a fair, just, open and high-quality election with wide participation of the society. The HKSAR government organized elections in strict accordance with the law, actively and orderly carried out various electoral affairs, and fully demonstrated the new style of governance of "being able to take responsibility and act well."

The majority of voters fulfilled their civic duties in accordance with the law, especially when encountering an electronic poll register system failure and the voting waiting time was extended, they were still patient and active in voting, expressing their firm support for the new District Council system, and their expectations for building a better community and achieving good governance, the spokesperson said.

The 399 candidates have diverse backgrounds, including young talents from the post-90s generation, senior professional elites, local people with roots in the community for decades of service, and new immigrants and ethnic minority business people who regard Hong Kong as their new home.

They come from all walks of life and they all share the great enthusiasm and professionalism of loving the country and Hong Kong, and serving the public.

The spokesperson pointed out that this election has completely excluded anti-China rioters from the HKSAR governance system, effectively implemented the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong," and opened a new chapter in district governance of the HKSAR.

As the "final work" of the four important elections after the improvement of the electoral system in the HKSAR, this election once again demonstrated the election culture of healthy competition, rationality, pragmatism, and being constructive, and effectively drove Hong Kong out of the quagmire of politicization and the corrupt culture of tainted elections, and once again proved that the improved electoral system in Hong Kong is a good system.

The office is full of expectations that the new term District Councils will devote themselves to providing services at the grassroots level, collecting and reflecting public opinion, promoting and implementing the government's policy initiatives, and enhancing the capacity for district governance.

The office is also fully confident about the developing democracy with Hong Kong characteristics under the new electoral system and realizing good governance under "one country, two systems."

It is believed that a Hong Kong that enjoys a clean political system, social stability, economic development, improvement of people's livelihood and peace of mind will usher in a new golden period of development, and Hong Kong's successful practice of "one country, two systems" will surely sail forward.

