China to issue 10-bln-yuan sovereign bonds in HKSAR
(Xinhua) 10:06, December 07, 2023
HONG KONG, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) announced on Wednesday that China's Ministry of Finance (MOF) will issue sovereign bonds totaling 10 billion yuan (1.41 billion U.S. dollars) through its Central Moneymarkets Unit.
A total of 3 billion additional 2025 bonds, 3 billion additional 2026 bonds, and 4 billion additional 2028 bonds will be issued this time. A tender of these bonds will be held on Dec. 12 and for settlement on Dec. 14.
With the approval of China's State Council, the MOF has increased the issuance of the RMB sovereign bonds in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) to 50 billion yuan this year. (1 Chinese yuan equals 0.14 U.S. dollar)
