Home>>
Chinese local gov'ts issue 8.47 trln yuan new bonds in first 10 months
(Xinhua) 15:27, December 02, 2023
BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- China issued new local government bonds worth 8.47 trillion yuan (about 1.19 trillion U.S. dollars) in the first 10 months of this year, the Ministry of Finance said.
Of the total, special bond issuance came in at 5.4 trillion yuan in the period, while the issuance of general bonds amounted to 3.08 trillion yuan.
During the January-October period, local government bonds were issued with an average issuance term of 12.6 years, and at an average interest rate of 2.9 percent.
In October alone, local government bond issuance reached nearly 1.4 trillion yuan.
By the end of October, China's outstanding local government debts stood at 40.1 trillion yuan, within the official limit for this year, the ministry said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- China vows to swiftly carry out 1t yuan bond plan, in bid to further consolidate economic recovery
- China approves decision on front-loading 2024 local government bond quota
- China to issue additional government bonds to support disaster relief
- China's bond market issuances hit 6.63 trln yuan in August
- China's finance ministry issues 5 bln yuan of treasury bonds in Macao
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.