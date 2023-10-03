Home>>
China's bond market issuances hit 6.63 trln yuan in August
(Xinhua) 11:33, October 03, 2023
Tourists visit the Bund in east China's Shanghai on April 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)
BEIJING, Oct. 2 (Xinhua) -- Bond issuances in China totaled 6.63 trillion yuan (about 923.42 billion U.S. dollars) in August, data from the central bank showed.
Treasury bond issuances stood at 922.42 billion yuan, while local government bond issuances amounted to 1.31 trillion yuan, according to the People's Bank of China.
In August, issuances of financial bonds came in at 919.47 billion yuan, while corporate credit bond issuances totaled about 1.45 trillion yuan.
Issuances of credit-asset-backed securities stood at 33.17 billion yuan, and the issuance of interbank deposit certificates hit 1.96 trillion yuan.
