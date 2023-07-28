Chinese finance ministry to issue RMB sovereign bonds worth 1.68 bln USD in Hong Kong

Xinhua) 10:43, July 28, 2023

HONG KONG, July 27 (Xinhua) -- China's finance ministry will issue renminbi (RMB) sovereign bonds through the Central Moneymarkets Unit of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), with a total issuance size of 12 billion yuan (about 1.68 billion U.S. dollars) dividing into three years, the HKMA announced on Thursday.

According to the tender notice of the RMB sovereign bonds issued by the Ministry of Finance, the new five-year RMB bonds, totaling 3 billion yuan, will be issued at par value and will mature in 2028. The new issuance bonds will bear interest at the uniform annual issue interest rate determined through the competitive tender, payable semi-annually in arrears.

A total of 6 billion yuan additional 2025 bonds and a total of 3 billion yuan additional 2026 bonds bear interest at 2.2 percent per annum and 2.3 percent per annum, respectively. Both bonds will mature in 2025 and 2026 respectively on their last interest payment date.

A tender of these bonds will be held on Aug. 2, and for settlement on Aug. 4. (1 U.S. dollar equals 7.14 yuan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)