China's finance ministry to issue sovereign yuan bonds in Hong Kong next month

Xinhua) 14:58, July 19, 2023

BEIJING, July 19 (Xinhua) -- China's finance ministry will issue 12 billion yuan (about 1.68 billion U.S. dollars) of yuan-denominated bonds in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region next month, according to the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday.

Scheduled for August 2, it will be the second batch of renminbi treasury bonds issued in Hong Kong for 2023 by the ministry, said a statement on the ministry's website.

Detailed issuance arrangements will be announced at the Central Moneymarkets Unit, a central securities depository for debt securities owned and operated by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, said the statement.

