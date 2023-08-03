Home>>
China's finance ministry issues 12 bln yuan of treasury bonds in Hong Kong
09:54, August 03, 2023
BEIJING, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Finance issued yuan-denominated treasury bonds worth a total of 12 billion yuan (about 1.68 billion U.S. dollars) in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on Wednesday.
The issuance included 6 billion yuan of two-year bonds, 3 billion yuan of three-year bonds, and 3 billion yuan of 5-year bonds, according to the ministry.
The bonds' respective interest rates are 2.22 percent, 2.3 percent and 2.52 percent.
A total of 30 billion yuan of yuan-denominated treasury bonds will be issued in Hong Kong this year, the ministry has said.
