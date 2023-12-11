Central gov't lauds HKSAR's District Council election for consolidating social foundation for prosperity

BEIJING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council published an article on Monday to extend congratulations on the successful holding of the 7th District Council Ordinary Election of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

Noting that this election was the first of its kind since the HKSAR reformed its District Council system, the article said the election marked another important practice of fully implementing the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong" and will inject a powerful impetus into the consolidation of the social foundation for Hong Kong to achieve further prosperity.

The new District Council system effectively prevents anti-China troublemakers from entering the District Councils, completely ending the schemes of anti-China troublemakers and the external forces backing them to seize control of the HKSAR through the electoral path, the article said.

The new District Council system, from multiple aspects, explores a whole-process and orderly democratic path that aligns with the reality of Hong Kong, better safeguarding the interests and promoting the well-being of the people, it said.

The election was fair, just, enthusiastic, and orderly, the article stated, adding that the HKSAR government organized the election following laws and regulations.

It added that political organizations, societies, and individuals actively stood for the election. Candidates campaigned actively to seek support.

More than 1.19 million voters took part in the election, countering the smears and denigration against the election with concrete actions.

The candidates come from different political organizations, societies, and walks of life, with more diversified and professional backgrounds and younger ages, it said.

Lauding the election as one that builds consensus, the article said that the Hong Kong society has further realized that the pitfalls of the 2019 turmoil must not be revisited and the chaos in the previous District Councils must not be repeated.

The Hong Kong society has also realized that the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong" must be fully implemented, and democracy in Hong Kong must be developed in line with its realities, the article said.

Furthermore, it has realized that the confidence in "one country, two systems" must be strengthened, and Hong Kong's unique position and advantages must be given full play to create a better future for the region.

The article expressed the hope and belief that the newly elected District Council members are ready to take on responsibilities, strive to fulfill their duties, and be role models of loving both the country and Hong Kong with concrete actions.

It wished for a smooth running of the new term District Councils, which will jointly promote steady and rapid progress toward Hong Kong's prosperity under the leadership of the HKSAR government.

