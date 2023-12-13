Lists of appointed members, ex-officio members of new-term District Councils announced in HKSAR

Xinhua) 09:04, December 13, 2023

HONG KONG, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government announced on Tuesday that the chief executive has, in accordance with the District Councils Ordinance, appointed 179 persons as members of the seventh-term District Councils for a term of office of four years starting from Jan. 1, 2024.

To fully implement the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong" and bring the District Councils back on track to fulfill their mission to serve the community, the HKSAR government has improved governance at the district level and reformed the District Councils.

The Seventh District Council Ordinary Election of the HKSAR was successfully held recently. The new-term District Councils will be composed of appointed, district committees constituency, district council geographical constituency and ex-officio members. The total number of district councillors will be 470.

HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee told media before attending an Executive Council meeting that the new-term District Councils will be the one that do practical things for people and will bring three values.

It will bring to the community District Council members with outstanding ability and diverse backgrounds, bring to the community a people-oriented and responsible District Councils, further implement the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong", and lay a solid foundation for Hong Kong's district governance, Lee said.

The majority of the newly appointed members are young to middle-aged, representing different social strata, sectors and professions.

An HKSAR government spokesman said that the District Council Eligibility Review Committee has reviewed and confirmed the eligibility of all appointed members, and the eligibility of Chairmen of the Rural Committees for registration as ex-officio members, including their compliance with the legal requirements of upholding the HKSAR Basic Law and bearing allegiance to the HKSAR.

Lee said he believes that the new-term District Council members will bring a refreshing atmosphere to the public and bring about a pragmatic District Councils that will work with the HKSAR government to implement policies in the districts, and consolidate district governance for a better community.

The appointments will be published in the Gazette on Dec. 14, 2023.

