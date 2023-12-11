HKSAR chief executive congratulates newly-elected members of District Councils

Xinhua) 14:53, December 11, 2023

HONG KONG, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), on Monday extended congratulations to the 264 elected members in the HKSAR's seventh District Council Ordinary Election.

Lee said this District Council (DC) election was the first large-scale territory-wide election held after improving the district governance system and reforming the DCs.

Calling the election is of utmost significance, Lee said it enabled DCs to return to their positioning as district advisory and service organizations in accordance with Article 97 of the Basic Law of the HKSAR and fully implementing the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong."

"This was a high-quality election that met the objectives of being conducted in a fair, just, clean, safe and orderly manner overall, fully demonstrating an election culture of excellence and the superiority of the reformed DC system," he said.

The atmosphere of the election was lively, with competition in all constituencies, he said, noting that candidates were required to make every effort to canvass for votes, competing against one another over their vision, achievements and performance, and pragmatically solving problems for members of the public.

The newly elected DC members come from different backgrounds, sectors, strata and professions, which will bring more comprehensive and diverse perspectives to district work and better meet the interests of residents, Lee said.

"I hope that the seventh-term DCs, after assuming office on Jan. 1, 2024, will focus on district affairs and grasp the sentiments of the community," he said.

"This will enable the HKSAR government to better keep tabs on the districts, facilitate the planning and promotion of district services that better meet the needs of citizens, and improve governance at the district level, enabling us all to build a better community and maintain the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong together."

