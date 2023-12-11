Commentary: District Council election showcases HKSAR's good governance under "patriots administering Hong Kong"

Xinhua) 14:43, December 11, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- The successful holding of the 7th District Council Ordinary Election of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) marks a solid step in reforming the District Council system and enhancing district governance. It vividly demonstrates a new era of good governance under the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong."

The District Councils serve as a bridge between the HKSAR government and the residents. However, during a long period of time, particularly amid the 2019 turmoil, anti-China elements seeking to disrupt Hong Kong exploited institutional loopholes, turning District Councils into a political platform that obstructed the government's administration and endangered national security.

The HKSAR has reformed the District Council system. The first District Council election since the reform has presented a favorable and upright situation. All 399 candidates are patriots who love both the country and Hong Kong, representing different political organizations, societies, professions, social strata, and backgrounds.

The active participation of the general public in voting reflects their acknowledgment and expectations of the improved grassroots governance system and the new term District Councils.

Patriots with integrity and capability participating in the work of District Councils are widely expected to enhance their broad representativeness and balanced participation, allowing for a more comprehensive reflection of public opinion and better serving the people.

It is hoped the newly unveiled District Councils will shoulder their responsibilities to work with the HKSAR government in enhancing governance effectiveness and achieving good governance. Hong Kong is poised to unleash enormous creativity and development vitality.

