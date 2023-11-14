Languages

Archive

Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Home>>

Fighter jets in tactical flight training

(China Military Online) 09:44, November 14, 2023

Two fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command taxi on the runway before a tactical flight training exercise on October 18, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fu Gan)


【1】【2】【3】【4】

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories