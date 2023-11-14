Home>>
Fighter jets in tactical flight training
(China Military Online) 09:44, November 14, 2023
Two fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command taxi on the runway before a tactical flight training exercise on October 18, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fu Gan)
