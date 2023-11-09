China's PLA aerobatic team to star at Dubai airshow

Xinhua) 11:05, November 09, 2023

URUMQI, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Bayi Aerobatic Team of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force departed for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday to stage its overseas airshow with seven J-10 performance aircraft.

The team will join other international aerobatic teams to offer aerial performances at the 18th Dubai Airshow, scheduled to be held from Nov. 13 to 17.

This airshow marks the team's second appearance in the UAE, following its debut in November 2017. It also represents its first visit to the Middle East since transitioning to the J-10C aircraft.

In its over 60 years since inception, the aerobatic team has conducted more than 700 aerial displays for delegations from over 170 countries and regions. It has undertaken flight demonstration missions abroad on eight occasions.

