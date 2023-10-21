Naval vessels in underway replenishment-at-sea

China Military Online) 13:29, October 21, 2023

Warships attached to a combat support ship flotilla of the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command steam in formation to conduct alongside replenishment-at-sea during a comprehensive replenishment training exercise on September 22, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Peng Jun)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liu Ning)