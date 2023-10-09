Home>>
Fighter jets leave for training
(China Military Online) 09:10, October 09, 2023
Two fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxi in close formation before takeoff for a real-combat training exercise on September 15, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Qiang)
