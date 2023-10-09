Languages

Archive

Monday, October 09, 2023

Home>>

Fighter jets leave for training

(China Military Online) 09:10, October 09, 2023

Two fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxi in close formation before takeoff for a real-combat training exercise on September 15, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Qiang)


【1】【2】

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories