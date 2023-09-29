Home>>
PLA Naval Aviation University organizes flight training
(China Military Online) 12:56, September 29, 2023
Fighter jets attached to the PLA Naval Aviation University taxi on the flightline in formation before takeoff for a flight training mission on September 16, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Jiang Tao)
