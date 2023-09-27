Soldiers fast rope from transport helicopters

China Military Online) 11:08, September 27, 2023

A soldier assigned to a combined-arms brigade fast ropes down from a Mi-171 transport helicopter attached to an army aviation brigade of the PLA 72nd Group Army during a coordination training exercise on September 11, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Huanpeng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)