Soldiers fast rope from transport helicopters
(China Military Online) 11:08, September 27, 2023
A soldier assigned to a combined-arms brigade fast ropes down from a Mi-171 transport helicopter attached to an army aviation brigade of the PLA 72nd Group Army during a coordination training exercise on September 11, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Huanpeng)
