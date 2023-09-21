Home>>
J-10 fighters launch missiles in live-fire flight training
(China Military Online) 10:18, September 21, 2023
A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command launches missiles at mock ground targets during a live-fire training exercise under complex meteorological conditions on September 13, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)
