J-10 fighters launch missiles in live-fire flight training

China Military Online) 10:18, September 21, 2023

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command launches missiles at mock ground targets during a live-fire training exercise under complex meteorological conditions on September 13, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)

