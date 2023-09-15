Air Force Xi'an Flying College organizes flight training

China Military Online) 09:50, September 15, 2023

Two fighter jets attached to the PLA Air Force Xi'an Flying College taxi on the runway in close formation as another fighter takes off from the flightline during an around-the-clock training mission on August 19, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by You Yanwei)

