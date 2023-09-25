Home>>
Destroyers leave for training
(China Military Online) 09:04, September 25, 2023
Two vessels attached to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under the PLA Eastern Theater Command steam in alongside formation in an undisclosed sea area during a maritime training exercise on August 16,2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wen Zidong)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Vessels conduct replenishment-at-sea
- China-Cambodia "Peace Angel-2023" joint humanitarian exercise concludes successfully
- J-10 fighters launch missiles in live-fire flight training
- Chinese hospital ship returns home following humanitarian mission
- Over 100 PLA warplanes set new record in drill around Taiwan island
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.