Languages

Archive

Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Home>>

Soldiers in reconnaissance training

(China Military Online) 09:18, October 11, 2023

Soldiers assigned to a brigade under the PLA 73rd Group Army carry out a training exercise on reconnaissance by infiltration in wilderness on September 12, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zeng Bingyang)


【1】【2】【3】

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories