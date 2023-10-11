Home>>
Soldiers in reconnaissance training
(China Military Online) 09:18, October 11, 2023
Soldiers assigned to a brigade under the PLA 73rd Group Army carry out a training exercise on reconnaissance by infiltration in wilderness on September 12, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zeng Bingyang)
