Home>>
Destroyers complete maritime training mission
(China Military Online) 09:52, October 10, 2023
The guided-missile destroyer Changchun attached to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command steams to a designated sea area during a maritime training exercise on September 20, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Zezhou)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Fighter jets leave for training
- Frogmen manipulate combat rubber raiding crafts to designated waters
- PLA Naval Aviation University organizes flight training
- Soldiers fast rope from transport helicopters
- PLA ground forces exercise deters Taiwan secessionists as long-range rockets, missiles, amphibious troops join 'unusual' drills around island
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.