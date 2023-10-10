Destroyers complete maritime training mission

China Military Online) 09:52, October 10, 2023

The guided-missile destroyer Changchun attached to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command steams to a designated sea area during a maritime training exercise on September 20, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Zezhou)

